Daiq's - LIVE
Come in and enjoy! Good Music, Good Vibes a Good Time - All American
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
Location
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
Houston TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kim Son - Bellaire
Come in and Enjoy
Giau Bar N Bites
Come in and enjoy!
Migo Saigon Food Street
Come in and enjoy!
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!