Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen

1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307

Popular Items

Bomb Pop
hurricane + blue Hawaiian + pina colada
6 Shots for $5 J-Shots$5.00
Non-Alcohol Medium$3.00
Liquid Marijuana
margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango
Strawberry
Sex on the Beach
Suicide
EVERY flavor on the line
Face Eraser
blue hawaiian + sex on the beach + pina colada + hurricane
Location

1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307

Killeen TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
