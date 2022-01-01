Go
Toast
  • /
  • Waco
  • /
  • Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills

Daiquiri Fusion - Waco Valley Mills

Come in and enjoy!

1717 S Valley Mills Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Shots for $5 J-Shots$5.00
Animal
MARGARITA+ AMARETTO SOUR+SEX ON THE BEACH+ SHOTS OF PLATINUM VODKA & BARJAS TEQUILA
Sex on the Beach
Mango Berry
mango + strawberry
Amaretto Sour
Sour Berries
amaretto sour + strawberry
CC Combo$4.90
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
Strawberry Colada
pina colada + strawberry
Margarita
Non-Alcohol Kids Cup$2.00
See full menu

Location

1717 S Valley Mills Drive

Waco TX

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Waco

La Fiesta Tex-Mex Restaurant

No reviews yet

Waco's Original Tex-Mex Since 1963

Hawks Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freight

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston