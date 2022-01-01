Go
Toast

Dairy Bar

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM

609 S Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Plate$6.50
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad$4.50
Kids Milk Shake$2.35
Sm Milk Shake$2.75
Chuckwagon$3.50
French Fries
Chicken Tender Side (1)$1.00
Boston Shake$3.50
Lg Milk Shake$3.50
BBQ$3.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible

Location

609 S Main St

Galax VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Creek Bottom Brewing

No reviews yet

At Creek Bottom we take pride in our relaxed and quirky atmosphere. Fresh off the trail? C'mon in. Just off of work? We got a seat for you. Happy hour specials during the week paired with some food specials and live music; things ain't so bad at The Bottom.

Contender's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Main Street Pizzeria & Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's - Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston