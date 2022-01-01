Dairy Bar
Come in and enjoy! Dairy Bar is a locally owned burger and ice cream restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Red River, New Mexico. We offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream! You can order carry-out or grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
417 E main st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
417 E main st
Red River NM
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Peak Espresso
At Peak Espresso it is our purpose to use coffee and pastries as a way to create relationships so we elevate the community. This starts in our café that's designed to celebrate the community and welcome you in.
Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack
lunch and dinner menu available with BBQ, hamburgers and multiple sides. To go and in the mornings enjoy Breakfast burritos. Smoked pies for dessert. Come in and enjoy our unique menu!
Pizaños
Voted Best Pizza in Taos! Open Wednesday through Sunday 11:00am-8:30pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire
A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.