Go
Toast

Dairy Bar

Come in and enjoy! Dairy Bar is a locally owned burger and ice cream restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Red River, New Mexico. We offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream! You can order carry-out or grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

417 E main st • $$

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids chicken nuggets$5.00
served with a small side of French Fries
Turkey Avocado Club$10.00
served on wheat toast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo
Hamburger$9.00
toasted bun with mustard,lettuce, oinon, pickle and tomato
Shake$5.00
topped with whip cream and cherry
Veggie Burger$10.00
Beyond Patty with sping mix, oinon, pickle, tomato and chipotle aioli
Double hamburger$11.50
toasted bun with mustard,lettuce, oinon, pickle and tomato
grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
served on toasted ciabatta with letuce, tomato and chipotle aioli
New Mexican$12.00
toasted bun with cheese, green chili, bacon ,lettuce, mayo and tomato
Boneless wings$9.00
Fried Pickles$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

417 E main st

Red River NM

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peak Espresso

No reviews yet

At Peak Espresso it is our purpose to use coffee and pastries as a way to create relationships so we elevate the community. This starts in our café that's designed to celebrate the community and welcome you in.

Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack

No reviews yet

lunch and dinner menu available with BBQ, hamburgers and multiple sides. To go and in the mornings enjoy Breakfast burritos. Smoked pies for dessert. Come in and enjoy our unique menu!

Pizaños

No reviews yet

Voted Best Pizza in Taos! Open Wednesday through Sunday 11:00am-8:30pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire

No reviews yet

A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston