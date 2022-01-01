Go
Toast

Dairy Land

Serving delicious treats since 1947!

ICE CREAM

800 Springmill St • $

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)

Popular Items

Shredded Chicken$4.20
Hot Dog$2.00
Pizzaburger$4.95
Mozzarella Sticks$4.50
Milk Shakes
Cheeseburger$3.55
Coney$2.85
Macaroni and Cheese Wedges$4.00
Mushrooms$2.70
French Fries$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Takeout

Location

800 Springmill St

Mansfield OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex

No reviews yet

Don't forget to grab a bottle of wine.

Mansfield Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Mansfield Family Restaurants has been serving up our delicious Homemade Specials and Soups Since 1970.

We believe that our dedicated workers and delicious home cooked meals will have you satisfied and eager to return!

Chinatown Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

V & M Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston