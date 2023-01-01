Go
Main picView gallery

Dairy Queen - 13126 Orange - 16th St.

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2426 16th Street

Orange, TX 77630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2426 16th Street, Orange TX 77630

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tropicana Ice Cream Parlor - 2637 Texas Avenue STE C Bridge City, TX 77611
orange starNo Reviews
2637 Texas Avenue Bridge City, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Judice's Cajun Cafe - 2045 Texas Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2045 Texas Avenue Bridge City, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Tequila's - 1085 Texas Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1085 Texas Avenue Bridge City, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Hop Avenue Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
75 Ferry Drive Bridge City, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Bullfish
orange starNo Reviews
6223 West Round Bunch Road Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Rikenjaks Brewing Company - Vidor
orange starNo Reviews
18635 Interstate Highway 10 Vidor, TX 77662
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orange

The Hut - Orange, TX
orange star4.9 • 490
1804 North 16th Street Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Orange

Nederland

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Port Arthur

Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Galveston

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dairy Queen - 13126 Orange - 16th St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston