Dairy Barn
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
121 South Main Street
Oswego, IL 60543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
121 South Main Street, Oswego IL 60543
Nearby restaurants
Bufords
We are located in a small town of 350, our building is over 100 years old. Its decorated with whiskey barrels and a cooler that was installed in the 1800's. We have the largest outdoor deck in central Illinois. Our food is a mainstay of our business. Giant breaded tenderloins, smashed burgers with call Cash Burgers as well as pulled pork, brisket, breakfast on the weekends.
Bit Theater
Local improv with local flavor!
Saddle Up @ Q
Come in and enjoy!
PappaRoti - Naperville
One Bite Different Expressions!