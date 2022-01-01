Go
Dairy Queen

Drive Thru & Take-Out Only. Menu may be viewed on our Facebook page.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

920 Main St N • $

Avg 3.9 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Ketchup
Pup Cup
Complimentary 1oz cup of ice cream for your dog with purchase.
Ranch
2-Pc Chicken Strip Kid's Meal$5.79
2 Piece Chicken Strips comes with Choice of Dipping Sauce, Choice of Side: Banana or Fries, and a Choice of Beverage: Soda or Milk.
#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.35
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a warm toasted bun.
#4 - 1/2 lb Double Cheeseburger Combo$9.98
Double Cheeseburger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
#8 - Chicken Strip Combo$6.89
4 or 6 Pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Gravy, Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ or Buffalo, a Regular Sized Fry, and a 21oz Soda.
Fries
#2 - Cheeseburger 1/4lb COMBO$8.23
1/4 Pound Cheese Burger topped with Ketchup, Mustard, and Pickles. Served with Regular Size Fry and a 21oz Soda.
Blizzard$3.59
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

920 Main St N

Stewartville MN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
