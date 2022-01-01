Daisies
Daisies offers a pasta-focused menu with locally grown vegetables from Frillman Farms, plus vegetable-forward cocktails and housemade shrubs and sodas. The restaurant boasts a casual, neighborhood vibe.
PASTA
2523 N Milwaukee • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2523 N Milwaukee
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
KFire Korean BBQ
QUICK. GRILLED. KOREAN.
Big Wig Tacos & Burritos
Come in and enjoy!
Mini Mott
Come in and enjoy!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!