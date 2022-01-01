Go
Daisies offers a pasta-focused menu with locally grown vegetables from Frillman Farms, plus vegetable-forward cocktails and housemade shrubs and sodas. The restaurant boasts a casual, neighborhood vibe.

PASTA

2523 N Milwaukee • $$

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)

2523 N Milwaukee

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
