Daisy Maes Poydras

920 Poydras St



Popular Items

Regular Coffee$3.00
Greek Omelet$10.49
With baby spinach & feta.
(Comes w/ a bread and side)
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Nicely Seasoned Fried Chicken with Waffles. Our Most Popular Item.
BYO Omelet$9.95
Make it your Way!!
(Comes w/ a bread and side)
Mae's Breakfast Sandwich$14.99
Fried chicken breast, bacon, a scrambled egg with a waffle bun, served w/ a side of country gravy
Veggie Omelet$10.95
With cheese, tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, onion & black olives.
(Comes w/ a bread and side)
Breakfast Sand$8.95
Comes with choice eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, cheese on toast or biscuit
2 Eggs Served Your Way$10.95
Served w/ 2 eggs, hash or grits, toast or biscuit. Add 2 pancakes 3.99
Location

920 Poydras St

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:15 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:15 am - 3:59 am
