Da J3rk Spot
Afro Caribbean Restaurant Serving authentic Guyanese cuisines with a modern twist of bold flavors. We care what we feed our community, all of our dishes are made to order from scratch, thats our principle! At Da J3rk Spot we make bold flavors. We dream it and then do it.....together.....every day reinventing Flavors.
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
Eagle River AK
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ryuu Bowl
Ryuu Attitude Ryuu Food
Waffles and Whatnot
Waffles and Whatnot is a socially conscious eater that accommodates nearly all food allergies and restrictions. It offers a variety of foods from breakfast meals to chicken and waffles but the best thing on the menu isn't on the menu. Ask for the Chef's Choice.
Spinz
Come in and enjoy!
The Broken Blender
Come in and enjoy!