Da J3rk Spot

Afro Caribbean Restaurant Serving authentic Guyanese cuisines with a modern twist of bold flavors. We care what we feed our community, all of our dishes are made to order from scratch, thats our principle! At Da J3rk Spot we make bold flavors. We dream it and then do it.....together.....every day reinventing Flavors.

12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

J3rk Chicken Meal (Leg Quarter)$19.00
Perfectly marinated and grilled leg quarter, rice and beans, sautéed cabbage and two slices of fried sweet plantains. Perfect dinner option!
Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty$6.00
Season spicy beef in a flaky pastry crust, freshly baked to order.
Shrimp Rasta Pasta$20.00
Fettuccine pasta, homemade Rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers and J3rk shrimp. All made from scratch. Try this unique and delicious dish today!
J3rk Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Filled with layers of flavor. Made with our original j3rk sauce, shredded j3rk chicken, sweet plantains, and mango coleslaw on a toasted bun. We guarantee this will not disappoint!
Fried Sweet Plantains$5.00
Sweet ripe plantains, sliced and fried to perfection. It is one of our most popular sides.
Hibiscus Passion Fruit Punch$5.00
Fresh homemade hibiscus and passion fruit punch. Taste the of the islands in every sip.
J3rk Chicken Strips
We hand cut and marinate our strips in our signature J3rk blend from scratch, we then toss In our signature seasoned dry mixture, for the perfect coat, then fried in vegetable oil. Your choice of 3 strips or 6 strips and seasoned fries.
J3rk Taco$8.00
You've had all those other tacos. Now try one of our signature J3rk Chicken Tacos that will surely take you to your Favorite Caribbean Island!
Mac & Cheese (New Size 12 oz)$8.00
This baked mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults. Combination of cheeses and spices for the ultimate cheesy deliciousness! Perfect for a comforting dinner or side dish!
J3rk Chicken Bowl$14.00
Rice & Peas, J3rk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions & Peppers. Topped with J3rk Ranch Sauce
Location

12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24

Eagle River AK

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
