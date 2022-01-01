Go
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5304 W Devon Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)

Popular Items

Effie's Salad$13.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Chorizo, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, avocado, salsa verde
Peter's Salad$15.00
Our Newest Salad! Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomatoes, avocado, onion, black beans and our homemade chipotle ranch!
Chicken Avo Sandwich$14.75
Grilled chicken breast, avocado smash, swiss, grilled onion, bacon, lettuce, sriracha aioli, on an herb ciabatta.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, tomato, red onion, mixed greens
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Badlands burger$14.50
8 oz burger, bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
Mini Street Tacos$14.50
Steak, Spanish onions, chorizo sour cream sauce on a corn tortilla
Homemade Giant Pretzels$15.75
Giant homemade pretzel with Beer cheese dipping sauce
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
This Mouthwatering deep fried Chicken Sandwich is topped with our Sweet and Spicy Wing Sauce! Served with our Hand cut French Fries, Home made Cole slaw and Chipotle Ranch! Served on a Brioche Bun!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5304 W Devon Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
