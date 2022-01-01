Go
Dakota's Steakhouse

We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time.
It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

600 North Akard Street

Popular Items

Herb Chicken Piccata$18.00
Two 6oz Organic Chicken breasts are thinly pounded and lightly dusted with flour. Pan seared with olive oil and served with artichoke, arugula, parmesan, and fried capers
GRILLED ASPARAGUS$13.00
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich$18.00
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich served with Horseradish cream, arugula salad, and melted gruyere cheese on a sourdough bread
Prime Beef Burger$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, housemade pickles, and garlic aioli, your choice of caesar salad or fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breasts that is battered and fried. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and housemade pickles. Your Choice of Caesar Salad or Fries.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
Lightly Poached Jumbo Shrimp is served with housemade Cocktail sauce, Herb Aioli, and Fresh Lemon
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$29.00
Our Crabcakes are made with Jumbo lump Crab Meat and dressed with Aioli, whole grain mustard, fresh herbs, and panko. Served with a Frisee salad and Green Goddess Dressing
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Our Grilled Salmon is served with Melted Leeks, Marinated cherry tomatoes, and sauteed broccoli rabe
Dakota's Steak Frites$19.84
6 Oz Chef's Choice on Steak, served with Watercress Salad, French Fries, and Bordelaise sauce
Deviled Eggs$2.00
Traditional Deviled Eggs garnished with pickled pearl onions and a sprig of dill
Location

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
