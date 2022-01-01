Go
A map showing the location of DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

Open today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6915 Southside Drive

Louisville, KY 40214

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

B6. Bánh Mì Thit Nuong (grill pork)$7.50
B1. Bánh Mì Dalat's Special (Dac Biet)$6.50
C.7 Plain Bread$0.80
Taro Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea
B5. Bánh Mì Ga (Chicken)$6.50
C1. Banh Beo (12 pieces)$5.00
Hue favorite street food. Rice patties top with shrimps , scallion oil, and dipping sauce.
Watermelon Milk Tea
Thai Tea (original)
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

6915 Southside Drive, Louisville KY 40214

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fast Casual American Food
Making Burgers Great Again

El Taco Luchador

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biscuit Belly

No reviews yet

Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.

Back Deck BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston