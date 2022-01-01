Go
  • Houston
  d'Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

New modern-American healthy cuisine set on a casual dining atmosphere. An all-occasion joint with clean interior and huge patio dining

3715 Alba Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

prosciutto pizza$17.00
prosciutto,bechamel,five-cheese blend,rosemary,dates,herb evoo
crispy brussels$9.00
! NUT ALLERGY !
fried brussel sprouts, pecorino, candied pecans, pickled shallot and honey vinaigrette
roasted cauliflower$9.00
Chile & Lime Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Quinoa, Tahini, Dill Yogurt
confit chicken thighs$18.00
confit chicken thighs, smashed garlic potatoes, pepper konserva, sauteed spinach
roasted artichoke pizza$14.00
! NUT ALLERGY !
roasted artichoke, pesto, five-cheese blend, caramelized onion, fresh basil
pepperoni jalapeno pizza$16.00
Pepperoni,gh marinara, five-cheese blend, jalapeno, chile-honey
sage & cannellini hummus$9.00
! NUT ALLERGY !
sage & cannellini bean hummus, herb evoo, castelvetrano olives, pine nuts, lemon zest, alba balloon bread
metaldini pasta$18.00
metaldini, falcon lake farms beef bolognese, black pepper whipped ricotta, rosemary

Location

3715 Alba Rd

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

