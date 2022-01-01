Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

Taxman Bargersville

Taxman Bargersville is a gastronomic destination and tap room that shares a building with the award winning Taxman Brewing Co. Our culinary team is committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers and wine. Our seasonally evolving menu features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites, local grass-fed beef burgers and Belgian inspired double fried fries (“frites” as they say in Belgium).

