Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin
Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.
1071 West Jefferson Street
Popular Items
Location
1071 West Jefferson Street
Franklin IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Main & Madison Market Cafe
We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.
OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC
Indiana's largest Self-Pour Taproom
Taxman Bargersville
Taxman Bargersville is a gastronomic destination and tap room that shares a building with the award winning Taxman Brewing Co. Our culinary team is committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers and wine. Our seasonally evolving menu features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites, local grass-fed beef burgers and Belgian inspired double fried fries (“frites” as they say in Belgium).
Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge
Great Food, Great Atmosphere! Enjoy your time with us!