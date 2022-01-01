Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

Go
Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.

1071 West Jefferson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pick 4$9.99
Pick 4 of your favorite breakfast choices.
Pick 2$5.99
Pick 2 of your favorite breakfast choices.
Big Daddy$13.99
2 pancakes or full order of French toast with your choice of toppings. Served with 3 eggs, hash browns or home fries, your choice of 2 meats; bacon, ham, or sausage & toast.
The Emily$11.99
Full order of biscuits & our house made gravy. Served with 3 eggs, hash browns or home fries, & your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
Pick 3$7.99
Pick 3 of your favorite breakfast choices.
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns or home fries, cheese, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Veggie Omelette$10.49
Mushrooms, onion, spinach, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with hash browns or home fries and toast.
Tenderloin$12.99
A Hoosier classic! Hand cut tenderloin, hand breaded & fried or grilled; Served on a toasted bun
Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
2 eggs on your choice of toast, biscuit or croissant. Topped with bacon, ham, or sausage, & your choice of cheese. Served with hash browns or home fries.
Orange Juice LG.$2.99
Location

Franklin IN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
