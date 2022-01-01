Go
Dalesio's Of Little Italy

Come in and enjoy!

829 Eastern Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Penne Fiesolana$21.00
Penne tossed with grilled sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions in a zesty stewed tomato sauce
Scampi Marinara Fra Diavolo$25.00
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with garlic, basil, and red pepper flakes, finished in a spicy seafood marinara. Served over linguini pasta.
Penne Piedmontese$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with fresh broccoli, sun-dried tomatos, and basil olive oil
Eggplant Parmesan$21.00
Parmesan-battered eggplant pan-fried and served rollatini style with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms and a buttery light marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlets pan-fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Penne Vodka Cream$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with a mildly spicy tomato cream sauce flavored with vodka, parmesean, and basil
Mushroom Ravioli$21.00
Mushroom-filled ravioli topped with fresh sage, sundried tomatoes, and brown butter sauce
Lasagna$21.00
Baked pasta layered with ground veal, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarela, and parmesean cheeses, then topped with house marinara
Garlic Bread$5.00
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
