Daleville restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
90 Town Center St, Daleville
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes
|$14.00
Garlic butter, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.
|Mushroom & Rosemary
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh rosemary, and truffle oil.
|Carne
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, prosciutto, and soppressata.
Town Center Tap House
90 Town Center Street, Daleville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$13.00
Golden fried chicken tenders on top of our "Big Salad" with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons. Great with our homemade Honey Mustard dressing.
|Taphouse Burger
|$12.00
One-half pound of ground beef hand-pattied daily and grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion, your choice of cheese, if ya want. Bacon is an upcharge.
|The Big Salad
|$10.00
Big salad is right! A mix of romanine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & fresh mushrooms. Finished with crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons.
Add a grilled chicken breast for $4.00.
Bellacino's
1176 Roanoke Road, Daleville