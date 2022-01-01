Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daleville restaurants you'll love

Daleville restaurants
  • Daleville

Daleville's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Daleville restaurants

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes$14.00
Garlic butter, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.
Mushroom & Rosemary$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom medley, fresh rosemary, and truffle oil.
Carne$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, prosciutto, and soppressata.
Town Center Tap House image

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Salad$13.00
Golden fried chicken tenders on top of our "Big Salad" with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons. Great with our homemade Honey Mustard dressing.
Taphouse Burger$12.00
One-half​ pound of ground beef hand-pattied daily and grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion, your choice of cheese, if ya want. Bacon is an upcharge.
The Big Salad$10.00
Big salad is right! A mix of romanine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & fresh mushrooms. Finished with crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons.
Add a grilled chicken breast for $4.00.
Bellacino's image

 

Bellacino's

1176 Roanoke Road, Daleville

No reviews yet
