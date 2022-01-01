Chicken salad in Daleville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Salad$15.00
Organic, fresh made chicken salad served atop a bed of out hydroponic romaine lettuce and topped with strawberries and micro greens.
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jamaican Chicken Salad$13.00
Our romaine and spring mix combo topped with grape tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, croutons, and grilled chicken breast smothered in our sweet Jamaican relish. We recommend our homemade honey mustard with this salad.
Chicken Tender Salad$13.00
Golden fried chicken tenders on top of our "Big Salad" with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons. Great with our homemade Honey Mustard dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled​ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce on top of our mix of romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, and croutons. You choose your dressing!
More about Town Center Tap House

Map

