Chicken tenders in Daleville

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - Daleville - 412 Roanoke Rd

412 Roanoke Rd, Daleville

Chicken strips$6.99
Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

Chicken Tender Salad$13.00
Golden fried chicken tenders on top of our "Big Salad" with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, crisp bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and croutons. Great with our homemade Honey Mustard dressing.
Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket$12.00
Tenders fried to perfection with a side of waffle cut fries. Be sure to ask for your choice of dipping sauce!
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.75
Two big ole tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
