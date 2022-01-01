Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Daleville
/
Daleville
/
Chocolate Cake
Daleville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
90 Town Center St, Daleville
Avg 4.5
(574 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$6.00
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Town Center Tap House
90 Town Center Street, Daleville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Overload Cake
$6.00
More about Town Center Tap House
