Grilled chicken in Daleville

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in hot sauce and topped with fresh crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Tap House Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed your choice of lemon butter, homemade honey BBQ sauce, or coated Cajun style seasoning. Topped with your choice of cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.
More about Town Center Tap House

