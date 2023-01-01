Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Daleville

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - Daleville - 412 Roanoke Rd

412 Roanoke Rd, Daleville

Grilled Steak Nachos$10.99
nacho chips topped with steak and cheese sauce.
Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

Grilled Steak$8.00
Hand cut and marinated in house daily.
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing and topped with grape tomatoes, cracked black pepper, parmesan cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon pieces, croutons, and finished with our in-house cut and marinated steak.
