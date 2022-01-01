Salmon in Daleville
Daleville restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
90 Town Center St, Daleville
|Salmon - Maple Glaze
|$24.00
Oven roasted salmon filet topped with ancho chili rub and maple syrup. Served with 2 sides.
|Salmon Bites
|$14.00
Town Center Tap House
90 Town Center Street, Daleville
|Grilled Salmon
|$7.00
|Grilled Salmon W\\ FRIED GOAT
|$16.00
Our mix of romaine and spring mix with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and onion topped with a hunk of grilled salmon filet. For a finish, we add our house made fried goat cheese medallions. We recommend our mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing or our homemade ginger scallion dressing.