Salmon in Daleville

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon - Maple Glaze$24.00
Oven roasted salmon filet topped with ancho chili rub and maple syrup. Served with 2 sides.
Salmon Bites$14.00
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$7.00
Grilled Salmon W\\ FRIED GOAT$16.00
Our mix of romaine and spring mix with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and onion topped with a hunk of grilled salmon filet. For a finish, we add our house made fried goat cheese medallions. We recommend our mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing or our homemade ginger scallion dressing.
More about Town Center Tap House

