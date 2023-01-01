Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Daleville

Go
Daleville restaurants
Toast

Daleville restaurants that serve taco salad

Banner pic

 

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - Daleville - 412 Roanoke Rd

412 Roanoke Rd, Daleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
More about Pancho Mexican Restaurant - Daleville - 412 Roanoke Rd
Item pic

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
A​ bed of fresh romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips and topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or seasoned chicken. Served with a side of salsa and our homemade Mexi-Ranch. If you prefer meaty or veggie chili, just ask!
More about Town Center Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Daleville

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Chocolate Brownies

Map

More near Daleville to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston