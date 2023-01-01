Taco salad in Daleville
Pancho Mexican Restaurant - Daleville - 412 Roanoke Rd
412 Roanoke Rd, Daleville
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Town Center Tap House
90 Town Center Street, Daleville
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips and topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or seasoned chicken. Served with a side of salsa and our homemade Mexi-Ranch. If you prefer meaty or veggie chili, just ask!