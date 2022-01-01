Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Daleville

Daleville restaurants
Daleville restaurants that serve tacos

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$22.00
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
A​ bed of fresh romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips and topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or seasoned chicken. Served with a side of salsa and our homemade Mexi-Ranch. If you prefer meaty or veggie chili, just ask!
More about Town Center Tap House

