Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Daleville

Go
Daleville restaurants
Toast

Daleville restaurants that serve tiramisu

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

90 Town Center St, Daleville

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Town Center Tap House image

 

Town Center Tap House

90 Town Center Street, Daleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Town Center Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Daleville

Salmon

Chocolate Brownies

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Daleville to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston