Dali Restaurant

Romantic, fun, lively, welcoming, flowery, Spanish, Latin and European sensibility and music. Conducive for special occasions.

415 Washington Street

Popular Items

Croquetas de Jamon$10.00
ham & cheese croquettes with tomato jam
Patatas Bravas$10.00
deep-fried potatoes with piquant tomato sauce & garlic alioli
Vieiras al Azafran$14.00
sautéed scallops in saffron cream
Alcachofas Rellenas$13.00
baked mushroom-filled artichokes with manchego cheese
Lomito al Cabrales$10.00
pork tenderloin w/blue sheep cheese & mushrooms
Croquetas de Pollo$10.00
deep-fried chicken croquettes with tomato & cheese sauces
Pulpo A’Feira$19.00
seared octopus w/pimentón on potato medallions
Pimientos a la Plancha$9.00
grilled Shishito peppers w/lemon & Maldon salt
Sopa de Ajo$8.00
Conejo Estofado$13.00
braised rabbit w/red wine, juniper & garlic
Somerville MA

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
