Dalia Cocina Mexicana

Come in and enjoy a piece of Dalia's authentic Mexican Kitchen to your home

BURRITOS • TACOS

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102 • $$

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

L.A. Burrito$11.00
Don "Surf & Turf" Burrito$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
Orange Fanta$1.25
Single Empanada
Quesadilla$12.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

