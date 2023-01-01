Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$6.00
Fired Catfish topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle served on a Hogie Roll
More about Rodney's BBQ
Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road

21 School Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CATFISH SANDWICH + FRIES$7.99
More about Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road

