Chicken salad in Dallas

Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.39
Fried chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing.
|Trickin' Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.39
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on croissant
Rodney's BBQ
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Grilled Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion