Chicken sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia

105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.39
Buffalo tenders, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken topped with Slaw served on a bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Smoked then pulled BBQ Chicken served on a bun
