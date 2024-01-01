Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Collard Greens
Dallas restaurants that serve collard greens
Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$3.69
More about Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
Rodney's BBQ
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$3.00
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
More about Rodney's BBQ
