Fajitas in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Fajitas
Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant
457 Nathan Dean Boulevard, Dallas
Avg 4.2
(887 reviews)
Fajita Nachos
$12.00
More about La Cocina Mexican Restaurant
Frannick's Cafe
105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas
No reviews yet
Fajita Burger
$12.99
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon
More about Frannick's Cafe
