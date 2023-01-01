Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia

105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas

Fried Chicken Salad$11.39
Fried chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, & croutons with your choice of dressing.
More about Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

Fried Chicken Salad$10.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with diced Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onion
More about Rodney's BBQ

