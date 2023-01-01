Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Green Beans
Dallas restaurants that serve green beans
Rodney's BBQ
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$3.00
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
More about Rodney's BBQ
Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road
21 School Road, Dallas
No reviews yet
FRIED GREEN BEANS
$4.25
SERVED WITH RANCH
More about Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road
