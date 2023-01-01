Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Rodney's BBQ

4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$3.00
Pint serves 2-3; Quart serves 6-8; Gallon serves 25-30
More about Rodney's BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road

21 School Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED GREEN BEANS$4.25
SERVED WITH RANCH
More about Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road

