Pancakes in Dallas

Frannick's Cafe - Dallas, Georgia
105 Village Walk, Suite 286, Dallas
|Paulding Pancake Catered Breakfast
|$9.39
Golden-brown buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup and your choice of sausage or bacon. Add scrambled eggs for $2.29 per person! (must be ordered for a minimum of 10 people)
|Kid's Pancakes
|$5.69
1 pancake, choice of meat, home fries or grits
|Cafe Pancakes (No Egg)
|$8.59
3 pancakes and choice of meat