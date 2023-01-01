Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Dallas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Rodney's BBQ
4724 Dallas Acworth Highway, Dallas
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Rodney's BBQ
Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road
21 School Road, Dallas
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$2.99
More about Pop's Dawg House - 21 School Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Pies
Pecan Pies
Cheeseburgers
Catfish Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Dallas to explore
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Douglasville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
Austell
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(741 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston