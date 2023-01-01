Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve cobb salad

Tomasino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA

Tomasino's Italian Restaurant

54 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Cobb Salad$10.95
Roasted turkey, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Item pic

 

Red Leaf Salad: Dallas

2439 SR309, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Back Mountain Cobb Salad (Online)$10.79
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, egg and turkey. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Ranch. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
