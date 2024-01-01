Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Pies
Dallas restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Tomasino's Italian Restaurant
54 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas
Avg 4.5
(289 reviews)
Caramel Peanut Butter Pie
$4.95
More about Tomasino's Italian Restaurant
Red Leaf Salad: Dallas
2439 SR309, Dallas
No reviews yet
Creamy Cajun Chicken (Online)
$5.99
More about Red Leaf Salad: Dallas
