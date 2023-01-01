Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Burrito Loco LLC - Dallas - 3808 Yallick Plaza

3808 Yallick Plaza, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos (Copy)$11.99
More about Burrito Loco LLC - Dallas - 3808 Yallick Plaza
Item pic

 

Red Leaf Salad: Dallas

2439 SR309, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad (Online)$10.28
Romaine lettuce topped with cooper cheese, corn, kidney beans, jalapeños, taco beef and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Taco Sauce. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Taco Wrap (Online)$10.28
Your choice of Wrap + Romaine lettuce topped with cooper cheese, corn, kidney beans, jalapeños, taco beef and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Taco Sauce. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
More about Red Leaf Salad: Dallas

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Parmesan

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Dallas to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston