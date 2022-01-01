Dallas BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Dallas

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck

6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas

Avg 4.9 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Salad
Rib sandwich$12.00
Link Sandwich$10.00
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Big Muddy + 1 Side$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
Off the Bone Barbeque image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Off the Bone Tacos$3.99
Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.
Rolls$0.30
Honey Wheat Roll topped w/Honey.
Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
Our perfectly baked potato topped with your choice of any of our meats and your choice of butter, bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with fresh sliced jalapeños.
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sandwich Plate$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Sandwich Only$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
Large Combo Plate$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pickles & Onions$1.00
sweet, spicy, dill pickles
pickled onions or fresh onions
pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
Mac N Cheese (small)$4.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$5.99
per link
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sandwich Only$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
Large Combo Plate$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #1 (feeds up to 4 people)$40.99
1 1/2 lbs. meat, 2 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 6 hot rolls
Smokey Joe’s bbq image

 

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Jamal$20.00
Beans
Link Sandwich$7.00
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Catering Package$13.99
PLEASE ORDER FOR 10 OR MORE PEOPLE
Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
Taste of Texas (Please order for at least 10)$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
Texas Trio (Please order for at least 10)$14.99
Three Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1lb Prime Brisket$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
1/2lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 2-3 ribs]$9.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
Choice of Jumbo Single, Double or Triple Meat Stuffed Baked Potato with all of the fixin's
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch image

 

Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch

12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rib Dinner (½ pound)$16.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
2 Meat Combo (8oz)$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Sandwich Plate$11.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Crispy Potatoes$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
Off the Bone Catering image

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rack of Baby Back Ribs$35.00
12/rack
1 lb Smoked Beef Sausage$20.00
1 lb serves 2-4
1 lb Beef Brisket$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse image

 

Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Catering Package$13.99
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
Texas Two Step (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$13.99
Two Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
Restaurant banner

 

Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.

3411 Asbury Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Hawaiian Rolls$3.00
Chopped Brisket
Baked Potato Salad$7.00
Restaurant banner

 

Smokey John's BBQ

1820 W Mockingbird Ln suite 18, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nodding Donkey image

 

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Landing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
Takeout
