Dallas BBQ restaurants you'll love

More about Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas
|Popular items
|Potato Salad
|Rib sandwich
|$12.00
|Link Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
|Brisket Sandwich 6oz
|$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Big Muddy + 1 Side
|$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Off the Bone Tacos
|$3.99
Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.
|Rolls
|$0.30
Honey Wheat Roll topped w/Honey.
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$9.00
Our perfectly baked potato topped with your choice of any of our meats and your choice of butter, bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with fresh sliced jalapeños.
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
|Large Combo Plate
|$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about OAK'D BBQ
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pickles & Onions
|$1.00
sweet, spicy, dill pickles
pickled onions or fresh onions
pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
|Mac N Cheese (small)
|$4.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
|Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
|$5.99
per link
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
|Large Combo Plate
|$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Family Meal #1 (feeds up to 4 people)
|$40.99
1 1/2 lbs. meat, 2 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 6 hot rolls
More about Smokey Joe’s bbq
Smokey Joe’s bbq
6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Jamal
|$20.00
|Beans
|Link Sandwich
|$7.00
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Holiday Catering Package
|$13.99
PLEASE ORDER FOR 10 OR MORE PEOPLE
Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
|Taste of Texas (Please order for at least 10)
|$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
|Texas Trio (Please order for at least 10)
|$14.99
Three Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|1lb Prime Brisket
|$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
|1/2lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 2-3 ribs]
|$9.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
|Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
Choice of Jumbo Single, Double or Triple Meat Stuffed Baked Potato with all of the fixin's
More about Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch
|Popular items
|Rib Dinner (½ pound)
|$16.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
|2 Meat Combo (8oz)
|$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
More about Loro Dallas
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|TG Crispy Potatoes
|$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas
|$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
More about Off the Bone Catering
Off the Bone Catering
1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Rack of Baby Back Ribs
|$35.00
12/rack
|1 lb Smoked Beef Sausage
|$20.00
1 lb serves 2-4
|1 lb Beef Brisket
|$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
More about Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse
Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Holiday Catering Package
|$13.99
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
|Texas Two Step (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$13.99
Two Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
|Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
More about Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.
Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.
3411 Asbury Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Hawaiian Rolls
|$3.00
|Chopped Brisket
|Baked Potato Salad
|$7.00
More about Nodding Donkey
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas
More about Maple Landing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas