Dallas breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Dallas
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo
|$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
|Queso Blanco
|$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
|Guacamole Con Totopos
|$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Cup of Soup
|$4.59
|Chicken Walnut
|$9.29
|Albacore Tuna
|$8.99
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
|Cambridge Skillet
|$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
|French Toast Combo
|$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|Popular items
|#2 Mamas Daughters Special
|$5.99
2 eggs any style with toast, biscuits, pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
|Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy
|$10.75
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
|#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Panini
|$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
|Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
|Pancake
|$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
Postino Deep Ellum
2639 Main St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Scone
|$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
|Bacon Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Popular items
|All American
|$10.50
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
|Chicken Ranch Melt
|$10.50
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Sunrise Tacos
|$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
|Latte
|$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|It's My Jam
|$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
|Don't Get Salty
|$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pickles & Onions
|$1.00
sweet, spicy, dill pickles
pickled onions or fresh onions
pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
|Mac N Cheese (small)
|$4.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
|Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
|$5.99
per link
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
|Hell's Chicken
|$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
|Brie Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
ELLEN'S
1790 N. Record St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken & Dumplings - Quart
|$10.00
|Online Donation to Charity
|$97.43
|Online Charitable Gift
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|ROY – AL
|$9.00
Two super-thin patties with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce
and G Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
|BONELESS BUFFALO BITES
|$10.00
Served with carrots and celery, ranch or blue cheese.
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL
|$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with Garlic Aioli
|C+V Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
|Brick Chicken
|$19.00
Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
|Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger and Bacon
|Mediterranean Wrap
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Feta Crumbles on Whole Wheat Tortilla
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Egg Croissant
|$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
|Egg's Breakfast
|$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
|Iced Tea
|$2.99
WRAPS • SALADS
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|American Taco
|$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
|Dagwood
|$9.25
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes,
Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash
|Texican Taco
|$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Knots
|$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
SANDWICHES
Shayna's Place
1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$2.25
Gather Coffee
14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas
|Popular items
|Greek Chopped Salad
|$8.99
WRAPS • SALADS
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
1900 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Epic
|$12.25
Grilled Chicken, Arugula,
Pico, Feta, Kalamata
Olives, Cucumber Dill,
Balsamic Vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.35
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
|Cured Lamb Chops W/ classic rosti potato & delicious romano green beans
|$24.00
Yogi's Sushi & Sports
9440 Garland Rd, 130, Dallas
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$17.50
|SU EEL
|$6.00
|Japanese Spring Rolls
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Salmon Sammie
|$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
|Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
|Market Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
Ascension Coffee
1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
- 2