Dallas breakfast spots you'll love

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
Queso Blanco$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
Guacamole Con Totopos$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
More about El Bolero - Design District
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Soup$4.59
Chicken Walnut$9.29
Albacore Tuna$8.99
More about Paradise Bakery
Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
Cambridge Skillet$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
French Toast Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
More about Awake - Addison
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#2 Mamas Daughters Special$5.99
2 eggs any style with toast, biscuits, pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy$10.75
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panini$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
Pancake$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Xaman Cafe
Postino Deep Ellum image

 

Postino Deep Ellum

2639 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
More about Postino Deep Ellum
Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Scone$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Village Baking Company
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All American$10.50
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Chicken Ranch Melt$10.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Sunrise Tacos$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
Latte$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
Morning Glory Bowl$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pickles & Onions$1.00
sweet, spicy, dill pickles
pickled onions or fresh onions
pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
Mac N Cheese (small)$4.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$5.99
per link
More about OAK'D BBQ
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
Hell's Chicken$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
Brie Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
ELLEN'S image

 

ELLEN'S

1790 N. Record St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings - Quart$10.00
Online Donation to Charity$97.43
Online Charitable Gift
More about ELLEN'S
Roy G's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROY – AL$9.00
Two super-thin patties with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce
and G Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
BONELESS BUFFALO BITES$10.00
Served with carrots and celery, ranch or blue cheese.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
More about Roy G's
Standard Service Dallas image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about Standard Service Dallas
Cedar & Vine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Served with Garlic Aioli
C+V Cheeseburger$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
Brick Chicken$19.00
Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes
More about Cedar & Vine
Frankie's Downtown image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger and Bacon
Mediterranean Wrap$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Feta Crumbles on Whole Wheat Tortilla
More about Frankie's Downtown
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
Egg's Breakfast$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
Iced Tea$2.99
More about Cafe de France
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
American Taco$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
Dagwood$9.25
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes,
Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash
Texican Taco$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija
More about Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (6763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Shayna's Place image

SANDWICHES

Shayna's Place

1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee$2.25
More about Shayna's Place
Gather Coffee image

 

Gather Coffee

14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
More about Gather Coffee
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

1900 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Epic$12.25
Grilled Chicken, Arugula,
Pico, Feta, Kalamata
Olives, Cucumber Dill,
Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.35
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
Chicken Quesadilla$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Cured Lamb Chops W/ classic rosti potato & delicious romano green beans$24.00
More about Carver Park
Restaurant banner

 

Yogi's Sushi & Sports

9440 Garland Rd, 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Poke Bowl$17.50
SU EEL$6.00
Japanese Spring Rolls$6.00
More about Yogi's Sushi & Sports
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Sammie$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
Market Egg & Cheese$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe
Maguires Dallas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maguires Dallas

17552 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maguires Dallas
Ascension Coffee image

 

Ascension Coffee

1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about State and Allen

