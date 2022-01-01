Dallas cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Dallas
More about Awake - Addison
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
|Cambridge Skillet
|$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
|French Toast Combo
|$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
More about Xaman Cafe
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Panini
|$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
|Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
|Pancake
|$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Sunrise Tacos
|$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
|Latte
|$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
More about Hatchways Café
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chopped Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
|Almond Milk + Berry Smoothie
|$6.00
Assorted berries, almond milk, banana, Texas honey
|Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito
|$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|It's My Jam
|$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
|Don't Get Salty
|$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
HOPE Coffee DTS
1200 Apple St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
|Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
|Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.25
These Belgian Style Frites are thick cut and cooked three times which gives them a lasting crunch and a fluffy center.
Served with Garlic Aioli.
|Steak Salad
|$16.00
This is a knife and fork salad with a solid 6 oz of steak, tomato confit, and a herb yogurt dressing.
|Bean Arepa
|$5.00
Black beans, avocado, cotija.
Arepas are a South American dish made with maize flour. But instead of using water in the dough, we use Necessary Evil.
More about Cafe de France
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Egg Croissant
|$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
|Egg's Breakfast
|$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
|Iced Tea
|$2.99
More about Shayna's Place
SANDWICHES
Shayna's Place
1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$2.25
More about Gather Coffee
Gather Coffee
14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas
|Popular items
|Greek Chopped Salad
|$8.99
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|#19. Panang Curry
|$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
|11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)
|$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, white pepper, egg
|#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)
|$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice
More about Ascension Coffee
Ascension Coffee
1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas