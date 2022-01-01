Dallas cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Dallas

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
Cambridge Skillet$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
French Toast Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panini$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
Pancake$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Sunrise Tacos$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
Latte$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
Morning Glory Bowl$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
Hatchways Café image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
Almond Milk + Berry Smoothie$6.00
Assorted berries, almond milk, banana, Texas honey
Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
HOPE Coffee DTS image

 

HOPE Coffee DTS

1200 Apple St., Dallas

Avg 4.8 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$6.25
These Belgian Style Frites are thick cut and cooked three times which gives them a lasting crunch and a fluffy center.
Served with Garlic Aioli.
Steak Salad$16.00
This is a knife and fork salad with a solid 6 oz of steak, tomato confit, and a herb yogurt dressing.
Bean Arepa$5.00
Black beans, avocado, cotija.
Arepas are a South American dish made with maize flour. But instead of using water in the dough, we use Necessary Evil.
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
Egg's Breakfast$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
Iced Tea$2.99
Shayna's Place image

SANDWICHES

Shayna's Place

1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee$2.25
Gather Coffee image

 

Gather Coffee

14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
Whisk & Bowl image

 

Whisk & Bowl

2400 Aviation Drive, Grapevine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whisk & Bowl image

 

Whisk & Bowl

2400 Aviation Dr., Grapevine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19. Panang Curry$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, white pepper, egg
#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice
Ascension Coffee image

 

Ascension Coffee

1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
