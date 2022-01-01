Dallas Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Dallas
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Large French Fries
|$4.99
|Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
|1/4 lb Classic Burger
|$6.99
CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken
4234 Maple Ave, Dallas
|3 Pcs Dark (Legs/Thighs By Availability)
|$9.95
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
|2 Pcs (Leg + Thigh)
|$8.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
|2 Pcs Breasts
|$10.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
|Hell's Chicken
|$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
|Brie Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
|Hen House Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
|Little Devils
|$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas
|Side French Fries
|$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
|15 Fingers Family
|$12.99
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1722 N. Market St, Dallas
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
24 Hour Pizza
9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas
|Spicy Cream Pasta
|$6.99
Fettuccine Pasta, Spicy Cream Sauce, Basil, Parmesan
|16'' Pepperoni
|$12.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|8'' Cheese
|$5.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|THE CLASSIC
|$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
|CHICKEN KABOB
|$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce