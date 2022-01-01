Dallas Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Dallas

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large French Fries$4.99
Crispy Chicken sandwich$6.99
1/4 lb Classic Burger$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Mike's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Pcs Dark (Legs/Thighs By Availability)$9.95
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
2 Pcs (Leg + Thigh)$8.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
2 Pcs Breasts$10.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
More about Mike's Chicken
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
Hell's Chicken$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
Brie Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
Hen House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
Little Devils$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side French Fries$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
15 Fingers Family$12.99
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Birdguesa image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Birdguesa

1408 Main St, Dallas

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Box$8.99
More about Birdguesa
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1722 N. Market St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Más Wings image

 

Ojos Wings y Pizza

3701 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ojos Wings y Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cream Pasta$6.99
Fettuccine Pasta, Spicy Cream Sauce, Basil, Parmesan
16'' Pepperoni$12.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
8'' Cheese$5.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
More about 24 Hour Pizza
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE CLASSIC$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
CHICKEN KABOB$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dallas

Tacos

Fried Rice

Brisket

Quesadillas

Pad Thai

Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Migas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston