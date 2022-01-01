Dallas Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Dallas

Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABA GANOUSH$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
CLASSIC HUMMUS$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
More about Baboush
Pho Bowl - Addison image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
Vermicelli$11.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Aj Greek & Gyro image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Aj Greek & Gyro

2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
Takeout
More about Aj Greek & Gyro
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Enrique Tomas

2822 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (625 reviews)
Takeout
More about Enrique Tomas

