Dallas Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
Popular items
BABA GANOUSH
$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
CLASSIC HUMMUS
$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER
$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
Pho Bowl - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
Popular items
Banh Mi
$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Spring Rolls (2)
$5.00
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
Vermicelli
$11.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Aj Greek & Gyro
2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas