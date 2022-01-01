Dallas Mexican restaurants you'll love

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
Chorizo & Egg$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
Orange Juice$1.99
10 oz.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Las Almas Rotas image

TACOS

Las Almas Rotas

3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Mezcal Mangonada$14.00
Mezcal and mango puree with chamoy and tajin sprinkled on top. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12 oz.
Frozen Margarita$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
Taco Plate$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
More about Las Almas Rotas
La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
TRIPITAS$1.89
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
More about La Salsa Verde
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
Queso Blanco$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
Guacamole Con Totopos$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CEVICHE$14.95
CHILE CON QUESO CUP$4.95
CAMARON RELLENO$20.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Combo Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panini$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
Pancake$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Xaman Cafe
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Brisket Taco$6.00
Skinny Steak Fajitas$17.00
More about Tejas
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
FAJIQUESO$2.15
TRIPITAS$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TEXAS BURRITO$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS$5.99
CH ENCH DINNER$12.50
COMBO TACOS$12.95
More about El Ranchito
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Dee's Place - Food Truck image

 

Dee's Place - Food Truck

7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Nuggets$15.00
Fried Chicken$15.00
Buffalo Wings$15.00
More about Dee's Place - Food Truck
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo 2 Taco Plate$12.95
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeño ranch, celery, carrots, cilantro, flour tortilla
LG Smoky Grilled Queso$8.95
pepper jack, roasted tomatillo salsa, pico
SM Smoky Grilled Queso$6.95
pepper jack, roasted tomatillo salsa, pico
More about Taco Lingo
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
CEVICHE$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
LAURA'S FLAN$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Trompo image

TACOS

Trompo

407 W 10th St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa Quesadilla$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Campechana$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Elote en Vaso$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
More about Trompo
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
Patron Kit$40.00
All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.
Combo Fajitas$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
More about Beto and Son
La Palapa del Sabor image

SEAFOOD

La Palapa del Sabor

118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AGUACHILE$13.00
More about La Palapa del Sabor
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

4622 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5482 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2728 Community Drive, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
More about La Salsa Verde
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Guacamole Chalupa$4.00
Gaberil (Quesadilla)$7.95
Queso$2.95
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Elenas

2441 Valwood Pkwy, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Elenas
Nodding Donkey image

 

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nodding Donkey

