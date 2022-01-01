Dallas Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Dallas
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
|Chorizo & Egg
|$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
|Orange Juice
|$1.99
10 oz.
TACOS
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas
|Frozen Mezcal Mangonada
|$14.00
Mezcal and mango puree with chamoy and tajin sprinkled on top. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12 oz.
|Frozen Margarita
|$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
|Taco Plate
|$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
La Salsa Verde
14225 Coit Road, Dallas
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo
|$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
|Queso Blanco
|$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
|Guacamole Con Totopos
|$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
|CHILE CON QUESO CUP
|$4.95
|CAMARON RELLENO
|$20.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
|Combo Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Panini
|$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
|Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
|Pancake
|$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Tejas
250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
|Skinny Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|FAJIQUESO
|$2.15
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|TEXAS BURRITO
|$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
|NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
|CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP
|$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$5.99
|CH ENCH DINNER
|$12.50
|COMBO TACOS
|$12.95
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Dee's Place - Food Truck
7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas
|Catfish Nuggets
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken
|$15.00
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Buffalo 2 Taco Plate
|$12.95
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeño ranch, celery, carrots, cilantro, flour tortilla
|LG Smoky Grilled Queso
|$8.95
pepper jack, roasted tomatillo salsa, pico
|SM Smoky Grilled Queso
|$6.95
pepper jack, roasted tomatillo salsa, pico
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|GUACAMOLE
|$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
|LAURA'S FLAN
|$6.95
TACOS
Trompo
407 W 10th St., Dallas
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
|Campechana
|$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
|Elote en Vaso
|$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
|Patron Kit
|$40.00
All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.
|Combo Fajitas
|$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
SEAFOOD
La Palapa del Sabor
118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|AGUACHILE
|$13.00
Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant
4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Single Guacamole Chalupa
|$4.00
|Gaberil (Quesadilla)
|$7.95
|Queso
|$2.95
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas