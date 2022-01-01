Dallas seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Dallas

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CEVICHE$14.95
CHILE CON QUESO CUP$4.95
CAMARON RELLENO$20.95
More about La Calle Doce
Terilli's Restaurant image

 

Terilli's Restaurant

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Terilli$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
Terilli's Picattas$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
Pasta & Meatballs$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asain Salad$12.00
Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing
Salad Sampler$15.00
Choose Three Salad
Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Pan Seared Halibut$37.00
Hawaiian Poke Bowl$19.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 1 Fillet Combo$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
Whole Catfish Basket$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Beef Burger$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, housemade pickles, and garlic aioli, your choice of caesar salad or fries
Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich$17.00
House made Herb Roasted Turkey, thinly sliced. Served on Multigrain Wheat Bread with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Your Choice of Caesar Salad or Fries.
Potato Tater Tots$2.00
Bite size Tater Tot mixed with White Cheddar and Fresh herbs. Served with Truffle Aioli
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
WITS Steakhouse image

 

WITS Steakhouse

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oak Surf + Turf Roll$18.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab + Kobe Beef Short Rib + Tempura Asparagus + Avocado
Hawaiian Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna + Grilled Pineapple + Sliced Avocado
Oak Grilled Octopus$20.00
Texas Pea Salad + Serrano Ham + Calabrian Vinaigrette
More about WITS Steakhouse
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All-In Knot$17.50
Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
Connecticut$24.95
Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll
More about Dock Local Uptown
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries$8.00
Tuna TarTare$16.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$21.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce
Small Caesar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing
Meat Lasagna$19.75
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Ribeye$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
Butcher's Steak Frites$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
Billy Burger$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries
More about Billy Can Can
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$12.95
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Barbecue upon request.
Combo Platter$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Salmon$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
CEVICHE$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
LAURA'S FLAN$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Tricky Fish image

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Crawfish Etouffee$15.00
Dirty rice
Pick Two Platter$16.00
Mix & match 2 from shrimp, catfish and oysters. Served with fries & slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
More about Tricky Fish
N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar image

 

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

1400 Hi Line Dr 116, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Shuck N Jive

5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Oysters$9.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Red Beans & Rice Cup$2.99
More about Shuck N Jive
Restaurant banner

 

KRIO

233 W 7th St #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$14.00
Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
Jambalaya Eggrolls$6.00
Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce
C'Asian Poutine$10.00
More about KRIO
Restaurant banner

 

Mermaid

308 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mermaid

