Dallas seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Dallas
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Asain Salad
|$12.00
Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing
|Salad Sampler
|$15.00
Choose Three Salad
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
|Pan Seared Halibut
|$37.00
|Hawaiian Poke Bowl
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 1 Fillet Combo
|$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo
|$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|Whole Catfish Basket
|$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Prime Beef Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, housemade pickles, and garlic aioli, your choice of caesar salad or fries
|Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$17.00
House made Herb Roasted Turkey, thinly sliced. Served on Multigrain Wheat Bread with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Your Choice of Caesar Salad or Fries.
|Potato Tater Tots
|$2.00
Bite size Tater Tot mixed with White Cheddar and Fresh herbs. Served with Truffle Aioli
WITS Steakhouse
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|Oak Surf + Turf Roll
|$18.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab + Kobe Beef Short Rib + Tempura Asparagus + Avocado
|Hawaiian Roll
|$13.00
Spicy Tuna + Grilled Pineapple + Sliced Avocado
|Oak Grilled Octopus
|$20.00
Texas Pea Salad + Serrano Ham + Calabrian Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|All-In Knot
|$17.50
Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
|Connecticut
|$24.95
Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tuna Nachos
|$14.00
|Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries
|$8.00
|Tuna TarTare
|$16.00
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce
|Small Caesar
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing
|Meat Lasagna
|$19.75
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Prime Ribeye
|$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
|Butcher's Steak Frites
|$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
|Billy Burger
|$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
|$12.95
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Barbecue upon request.
|Combo Platter
|$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
|Salmon
|$14.95
Grilled 8 oz salmon served with rice & veggies.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
|LAURA'S FLAN
|$6.95
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$15.00
Dirty rice
|Pick Two Platter
|$16.00
Mix & match 2 from shrimp, catfish and oysters. Served with fries & slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Shuck N Jive
5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100, DALLAS
|Popular items
|6 Oysters
|$9.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
|Red Beans & Rice Cup
|$2.99
KRIO
233 W 7th St #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$14.00
Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
|Jambalaya Eggrolls
|$6.00
Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce
|C'Asian Poutine
|$10.00