Dallas steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Dallas
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Prime Beef Burger
|$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, housemade pickles, and garlic aioli, your choice of caesar salad or fries
|Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
|$18.00
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich served with Horseradish cream, arugula salad, and melted gruyere cheese on a sourdough bread
|Deviled Eggs
|$2.00
Traditional Deviled Eggs garnished with pickled pearl onions and a sprig of dill
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Popular items
|Empanadas 12 Cuts With Beef (each)
|$3.25
Homemade Argentinian Beef Empanadas filled with Beef with egg, green olives and fresh herbs
|Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz
|$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
|Lamb Chops 16oz
|$28.00
Flavorful rack of lamb seasoned to perfection
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Prime Time Burger
|$12.00
Ground fresh daily with prime beef trimmings - Tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, and onion.
|Steakhouse Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped iceberg-- Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp --Avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
|Charbroiled Salmon
|$22.00
Topped with sundried tomato, roasted garlic, cilantro butter and served with wild rice and grilled veggies. Gluten Free.
More about Billy Can Can
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Billy Burger
|$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries
|Prime Ribeye
|$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
beef bacon, apple cider vinegar
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
208 S. Akard, Dallas
|Popular items
|Potato Leek Bisque - Bowl
|$14.00
Sharp Cheddar / Bacon / Chive
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$17.00
wagyu beef / pepper jack cheese / jalapeno ranch
|Brussels Sprouts w/ Herbs and Honey
|$14.00
More about Cheapsteaks
Cheapsteaks
2613 Elm St., DALLAS
|Popular items
|Creme Brulee
|$7.99
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard with a Brittle Top of Melted Sugar
More about Niwa Japanese BBQ
BBQ • STEAKS
Niwa Japanese BBQ
2939 Main Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Thigh 16 ounces
|$6.00
|Chicken Breast 16 ounces
|$6.00
|Filet Mignon 8 oz
|$17.00
More about Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails
17602 Preston Rd, Dallas
More about Bob's Steak & Chop House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bob's Steak & Chop House
4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Glazed Carrot
|$2.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
|Fried Shrimp
|$36.00