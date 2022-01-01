Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dallas steakhouses you'll love

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in Dallas

Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Beef Burger$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, housemade pickles, and garlic aioli, your choice of caesar salad or fries
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich$18.00
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich served with Horseradish cream, arugula salad, and melted gruyere cheese on a sourdough bread
Deviled Eggs$2.00
Traditional Deviled Eggs garnished with pickled pearl onions and a sprig of dill
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas 12 Cuts With Beef (each)$3.25
Homemade Argentinian Beef Empanadas filled with Beef with egg, green olives and fresh herbs
Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
Lamb Chops 16oz$28.00
Flavorful rack of lamb seasoned to perfection
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prime Time Burger$12.00
Ground fresh daily with prime beef trimmings - Tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, and onion.
Steakhouse Cobb Salad$16.00
Bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped iceberg-- Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp --Avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
Charbroiled Salmon$22.00
Topped with sundried tomato, roasted garlic, cilantro butter and served with wild rice and grilled veggies. Gluten Free.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Billy Burger$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries
Prime Ribeye$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
beef bacon, apple cider vinegar
More about Billy Can Can
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar image

 

Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

208 S. Akard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Leek Bisque - Bowl$14.00
Sharp Cheddar / Bacon / Chive
Southwest Egg Rolls$17.00
wagyu beef / pepper jack cheese / jalapeno ranch
Brussels Sprouts w/ Herbs and Honey$14.00
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Cheapsteaks image

 

Cheapsteaks

2613 Elm St., DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Creme Brulee$7.99
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard with a Brittle Top of Melted Sugar
More about Cheapsteaks
Niwa Japanese BBQ image

BBQ • STEAKS

Niwa Japanese BBQ

2939 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Thigh 16 ounces$6.00
Chicken Breast 16 ounces$6.00
Filet Mignon 8 oz$17.00
More about Niwa Japanese BBQ
Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails

17602 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
More about Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails
Bob's Steak & Chop House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bob's Steak & Chop House

4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (4657 reviews)
Popular items
Glazed Carrot$2.00
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried Shrimp$36.00
More about Bob's Steak & Chop House

